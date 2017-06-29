Third-grade reading scores improve at Dayton elementary schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A state test shows third-graders are getting good grades in reading.

The Ohio State Test (OST) showed significant academic improvement in third-graders at Dayton elementary schools.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, 11 elementary schools saw improvement in test scores.

The findings show third-graders reading skills increased from 24 percent in 2016 to 32 percent in 2017.

One particular school, World of Wonder PreK-6 School, saw a healthy 24 percentage point increase in preliminary promotional scores.

A total of nine district elementary schools saw third-grade students ready to move to the next grade level.

All grade levels at Dayton Public Schools improved spring scores between 2016 and 2017.

Students also improved on 16 tests out of the Ohio’s 23 tests.