Truck flees scene of Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A truck fled the scene of an early morning crash in Dayton.

Police responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Germantown Pike and S. Gettysburg Ave. around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a car with heavy damage sitting in the middle of the intersection.

One person from that car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say a black Chevy Silverado pick-up truck was involved in the crash and drove away from the scene.

The accident scene is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.

The crash is under investigation.