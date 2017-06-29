Trump to meet Putin at G-20 summit

By Published: Updated:
President Vladimir Putin is dismissing as "a load of nonsense" the idea that Russia has damaging information on President Donald Trump and denies having any relationship with him, said Putin in an interview with NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit next week in Germany.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster said Thursday the high-stakes meeting with Putin is among several scheduled for when Trump is in Hamburg, Germany, next week.

McMaster and economic adviser Gary Cohn would not say whether the president intends to address accusations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying the agenda is “not finalized” for this or for any other meeting.

McMaster adds that “our relationship with Russia really isn’t different” from that with other countries, adding that the president intends to address “irritants” as well as areas on which they can work together.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s