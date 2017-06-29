VIDEO: Sharks thrash in the water just feet from beachgoers in Florida

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WNCN) — A video of sharks thrashing in the water near more than a dozen beachgoers has gone viral on Facebook.
The video was taken by an Arkansas woman, Stephanie Stevens Adcock, who was on vacation at Fort Walton Beach on Okaloosa Island in Florida. The video shows multiple sharks swimming and thrashing around in approximately two feet of water just off the shore.
Sharks thrash in water near beachgoers
Dozens of people can be seen gathering around the sharks, including one woman who was splashing the sharks for some unknown reason.
Adcock said in her Facebook post that she was surprised the woman splashing the sharks didn’t get bit.
The video has been shared more than 33,000 times and has over 8,000 comments as of 7 a.m. Thursday.