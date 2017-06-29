Water service disrupted for Kettering residents

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Water service will be disrupted for some Kettering residents Thursday for a Montgomery County water project.

Crews are replacing six broken water valves to improve the water system in the area.

The impacted streets include Mohican Avenue, Beaver Avenue, Sutton Avenue, and Tremont Circle. Work is set to begin at 8 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

Officials say people will want to fill containers with water ahead of time for cooking, drinking, ice making, and oral hygiene.

Once the work is complete, the area will be under a boil advisory, in which people should boil their water for one minute.

Once the water is turned back on, it could be discolored, which is caused by mineral buildup in the water lines. It’s recommend that people avoid doing laundry and suggested that they run cold water from the bathtub faucet to help clear any discoloration.

After the boil advisory is lifted, an All Clear Notice will be given.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the county’s 24-hour dispatch line at 937-781-2678.