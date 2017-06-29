Whitecaps shutout Dragons 3-0

Grand Rapids, Mich.—West Michigan starting pitcher Alfred Gutierrez and reliever John Schreiber combined on a six-hit shutout as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Thursday night. The Whitecaps won three-out-of-four in the series.

The Whitecaps scored two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth while limiting the Dragons to few scoring opportunities. The Dragons had just four at-bats in the game with a runner in scoring position and could not deliver a hit.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero (3-5) gave a credible performance after a series of rough outings but suffered the loss. He worked six innings, allowing six hits and two runs with two walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Joel Kuhnel pitched a scoreless innings, allowing two walks with a pair of strikeouts. Aaron Fossas worked an inning and allowed two hits and a run with a strikeout.

The Dragons six-hit attack was led by Taylor Trammell, who was 2 for 4 with a double and infield single. The Dragons were shutout for just the third time in 2017 but for the second time in the four-game set at West Michigan.

Notes: Entering the series with the Whitecaps, the Dragons were 33-4 this season in games when they allowed three runs or less. They held the Whitecaps to three or less in all four games in the series but won only one of the four. Dragons pitchers surrendered just five earned runs in 40 innings in the series…John Sansone had one hit for Dayton, giving him at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games. Sansone had six hits in the series at West Michigan to lead the team in that category.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-5, 43-34) return home to open a four-game series on Friday at Fifth Third Field against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-1, 32-45) at 7:05 p.m. Midwest League victories and strikeouts leader Scott Moss (9-3, 2.78) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Pedro Avila (2-0, 4.82). Dragons games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.