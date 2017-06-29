WSU Swimming and Diving teams reach fundraising goal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local university will now have two of its athletic groups compete in the 2017-2018 season.

The Wright State University Swimming and Diving teams reached their fundraising goals to participate during this school year.

The university announced in May that it would eliminate the teams because of the budget.

The Board of Trustees allowed the interim president to find ways the two teams could compete for one more season, from a vote on June 8.

Former swimmers and supporters helped the teams reach their goal of raising $85,000.

 

