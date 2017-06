DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Dayton.

Police officers went to a house on Brenner Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Friday on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police say two teens were playing with a gun when it went off, wounding the 17-year-old.

The shooting remains under investigation.