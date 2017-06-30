A cop’s kindness goes viral

NBC News Channel Published: Updated:

(WRAL) A Durham, North Carolina police officer’s act of kindness is spreading all over the internet after the woman on the receiving end shared her touching story on Facebook.

Courtney Bailey admits she was speeding, was not wearing a seat belt and had an expired inspection when she was pulled over by Officer D.P. Strandh on Tuesday.

Bailey lost her job and was on her way to donate plasma in exchange for money when Strandh pulled her over.

“The crazy part that really touched my spirit was, here I am sitting in my car just super afraid of him, and he’s only seeing my needs,” Bailey said. “He’s only seeing me as a mom who is about to go grind it out for her child.”

Strandh said he felt a connection with her.

“I don’t really know. I just felt some sort of connection with her, and I knew she needed some help, obviously,” he said.

Instead of giving her a ticket, Strandh brought her to a Mr. Tire for a new tire and an inspection — his gift to her.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2spBTSB

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s