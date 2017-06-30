A pregnant woman plows SUV into man suspected of stealing her purse

ASHVILLE, N.C. (WFLA) – A pregnant woman in North Carolina fought back with her SUV, after seeing a man who she says ran off with her purse. Now, she’s facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Christine Braswell, 26, was shopping at a Walmart store in Asheville, North Carolina. When Braswell walked out of the Walmart, she saw a man going through her purse.

“I came back out here and he was with my purse and took off and I took off after him. Me, being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways, then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and came across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right it’s not fair,” said Braswell.

Blake Bennet saw the man and confronted him. Then he watched the chaos unfold.

“When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out. Then, me and my friend told him to put it down and asked ‘What are you doing?’ She stopped and he ran off and then she came up behind him and hit him with her car,” said Bennet.

Janice Kelley watched as Bennet chased the man down.

“She slammed on her brakes, crammed it in reverse, and ran over the median, there in between, and hit him in the back. I mean she, just he was running, and she just flat hit him,” she said.

Bennet wound up helping the injured men before paramedics took him to the hospital.

“I know two guys helped him up and when they were putting him in the ambulance I seen that he had blood coming down both arms,” said Kelley.

Asheville police say the suspected thief, Robert Raines, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and damage to property. He suffered minor injuries.

Christine Braswell was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.