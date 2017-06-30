Austin Landing movie night rescheduled

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A rain date for the family movie night at Austin Landing is scheduled for July 15.

The plaza was going to show Star Wars: Rogue One as the Movie Night under the stars Friday, June 30 but the rain might invade the party.

Here is a schedule of events from Austin Landing on what they’ll do at the the rescheduled date.

Saturday, July 15:

  • 7:00 p.m. Free kid obstacle course and goodies from the Kettering Sports Medicine
  • 8:00 p.m. Movie Night trivia and prizes
  • 9:00 p.m. Showtime

Additional information to know about Austin Landing’s movie nights.

  • Austin Landing gives out $900 in prizes before the show
  •  Dewey’s Pizza sells pizza by the slice
  • Popcorn and Soda for sale from Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

 

