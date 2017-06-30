Big innings leads to big win for Dragons

Dayton, Ohio—Shane Mardirosian’s three-run double highlighted a Dayton four-run second inning and the Dragons added seven runs in the third as they defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 12-5 on Friday night. The game was the opener to a four-game series between the two clubs.

Dragons starting pitcher Scott Moss became the Midwest League’s first 10-game winner by earning the victory. Moss went five innings and allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts as he beat Fort Wayne for the third time in three starts this season.

The Dragons trailed 2-0 when Mardirosian doubled with the bases loaded in the second, driving in all three runners to give the Dragons the lead. In the third, the first seven Dayton batters all reached safely and eventually scored as the Dragons opened an 11-2 lead. The seven runs in the third matched the largest scoring inning of the season. Gabriel Ovalle had a two-run single and Jose Siri added a run-scoring double.

The Dragons nine-hit attack was led by Tyler Stephenson, who had two hits including a double and two runs scored. Ovalle also had two hits. Mardirosian had one hit and four runs batted in as he picked up an RBI in the third when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The 12 runs scored by the Dragons was their highest total since they scored 14 at Great Lakes on May 25th.

The Dayton win snapped Fort Wayne’s six-game winning streak. The Dragons have won two of their last three games.

Up Next: The Dragons (3-6, 44-35) host the TinCaps (7-2, 33-46) in the second game of the four game series on Saturday at Fifth Third Field at 7:05 p.m. Tony Santillan (4-3, 2.85) will start for the Dragons.

The Vintage Baseball Classic will precede the Dragons game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Gates open at 5:15. The Xpogo Stunt Team, the world’s top pogo performance team, will entertain the crowd with flips and tricks throughout the game.

Dragons games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26). All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.