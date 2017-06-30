Bride finds missing wedding dress through Facebook

DOVER, Ohio (AP) — A bride traveling through northeast Ohio has found her missing wedding dress thanks to the help of social media.

WJW-TV reports Jennifer Contini and her fiance, Steven Cunningham, were traveling from New York to Dover, Ohio when they lost the dress.

Contini says they had stopped during the trip, and she guesses she left the dress on top of the car as they drove away.

Contini posted about the dress on Facebook and the post went viral.

She says her friend’s friend saw the dress hanging on a fence at the end of a driveway. A Southampton couple had found the dress and hung it with the hope someone would claim it.

The couple is sending the dress to Dover, just in time for the wedding July 7.