Concerns over firearm safety after 17-year-old accidentally shot after playing with gun

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after an accidental shooting in Dayton.

A local firearms expert says incidents like this one highlight the need for parents to have a conversations with their kids about firearms and staying safe.

Police say the victim and another teen were playing with the gun when it went off.

Another teen at the scene said the victim didn’t know the safety on the gun was off.

Dana Tackett of the Miami Valley Shooting Range said talking to your children about guns could be one way to prevent incidents like this one.

“Talk to your kids, explain to your kids, have open conversation with your kids,” he said.

“Not just about guns, about drugs, about all those evils out there in the world. How to make good decisions.”

Tackett said gun owners, especially, should speak with their children about firearms.

“Especially the older kids. it should not a mysterious object to them,” he said.

“Take the mystique out being that forbidden fruit that no one can touch or see. Take the mystery our of it, so they’re not so curious while you’re gone that they’re going to sneak in your bedroom and go play with your guns.”

He noted accidental shootings involving youth as young as toddlers continues to happen and so properly storing your gun in a locked safe is another important step.

“The days of thinking you can stick you guns between your mattresses as a safe place to keep your gun in case the bogeyman comes,” he said.

“Trust me, the bogey man knows where we keep our guns and our children know where we keep our guns.”

Police say they’re still looking into exactly what happened.