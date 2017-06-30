Feldman shines in Reds 5-0 win over the Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scott Feldman held Chicago’s depleted lineup to two singles over seven innings on Friday night, and Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-0 victory over the Cubs.

The Reds won for only the sixth time in their last 29 games against the NL Central rival.

Feldman (7-5) didn’t allow a hit until Ian Happ singled with two outs in the sixth inning. Addison Russell singled in the seventh. Feldman walked two, struck out seven and threw 108 pitches.

Michael Lorenzen and Wandy Peralta each pitched an inning, completing a combined three-hitter. All three of Chicago’s hits were singles.

Duvall connected for his third homer in four games off left-hander Mike Montgomery (1-5) in the fourth inning. The Reds also scored on Jose Peraza’s squeeze bunt for a single in the sixth, and again on catcher Victor Caratini’s throwing error in the eighth.

 

