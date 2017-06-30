High school entrepreneurs compete in UD ‘Shark Tank’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High school students from in and around Ohio faced the ‘shark tank’ here Friday.

The University of Dayton hosted a pitch contest to finish out its Entrepreneurship 101 program.

During the 2 week residential program, students attended classes, visited Ohio entrepreneurs and learned how to turn ideas into business models.

Friday, a panel of local entrepreneurs judged the final presentations with scholarship awards to the University of Dayton at stake. The University hopes to funnel the bright scholars from the program into its own undergrad entrepreneurship program.

Josh Wiles attended the program and presented a more ‘fashionable’ alternative to the traditional fanny pack. He’s a rising junior at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati and said he’s grateful to experience the highly competitive Entrepreneurship 101 program.

When asked what his biggest takeaway from the program was, he said, “Learning new things, being around new people and how to interact, how to talk in front of people is probably the biggest thing.”

The top 3 winners selected by the judges received scholarships to the University.

The first place winner Elizabeth Schuler pitched the “Product Pumper.” She explained it would be a rising platform in pumped products like hand soap and shampoo, designed to help consumers use every drop of product.

Schuler received a $40,000 scholarship for her design pitch.

Kristen Kramer won second place and $20,000 for proposing a wireless, chargeable curling iron called “Infinity Hair Tools.”

Third place and $10,000 was awarded to Savanna Simons for a smartphone application called “Meditracker,” designed to help patients sort medications and track important guidelines from pharmacists.