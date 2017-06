DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County O.V.I. Task Force announced Friday that there will be an O.V.I. Checkpoint in July.

Sergeant Andy Flagg said the O.V.I. checkpoint will be in Jefferson Township July 3.

Officials say the exact location of the checkpoint will be released that morning.

Sergeant Flagg says the location of the checkpoint is based on statistical data.

There will also be officers patrolling the roads looking for impaired drivers.