Man found dead at apartment complex

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 57-year-old man was found lying on the ground dead at a Dayton apartment complex. Police are now trying to figure out what happened.

Officers say Edward Morrison’s death is suspicious.

He was found with a wound on the back on his head at Riverside Terrance.

Neighbors at the scene said they also find his death suspicious, adding: the discovery of a body in this neighborhood is no surprise.

“It’s kind of nerve wracking,” Stephanie Wallace said.

“Now me, I don’t leave my house at night. Unless my husband’s with me. We don’t just go for walks in the evening because you just don’t know what’s going to happen around here.

“The best time to be out in this neighborhood is daytime. Where you can be seen and heard at all times.”

Another neighbor, Christina Kathiri said: “Does not surprise me that it happened. I just thought it would have happened sooner than this.”

Morrison’s body was found just after 6am, lying behind an apartment building.

First responders arrived at the scene after someone called police.

Police believe the wound on the back of his head may have been caused by a fall.

Witnesses say they heard an argument around 11:30pm Thursday.