Miami County Deputies to crack down on impaired drivers

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies (Piqua Daily Call Photo/Mike Ullery)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will show a bigger presence this holiday weekend.

Deputies are cracking down on impaired drivers and enforcing traffic laws. The extra enforcement will start this weekend and continue until the end of July.

Deputies will be targeting Miami County roadways with high incidents of crashes, seatbelt violations and OVI arrests.

The sheriff’s office received grant money last year from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services which administers the federal grant monies for the State.

This money will be used for the extra efforts by the Miami County Deputies.

