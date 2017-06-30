New service offered at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton International Airport is adding a new feature for travelers Saturday.

The airport says this exclusive service will improve airport customer’s experience.

On July 1, the airport will launch its exclusive Dayton Express Cab service.

The taxis are from a locally owned company and it has provided service to customers for almost 16 years.

The vehicles are white with the Dayton International Airport logo and has the “Official Taxi Service/Provided by Dayton Express Cab” written on it.

Look out for this feature as you travel for the holiday weekend.