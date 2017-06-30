Officials to crack down on illegals fireworks

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three groups are working together catch people with illegal fireworks.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments have taken away commercial grade fireworks from people. Officials say these illegal fireworks are being stored at two different locations in Jamestown.

The two locations are:

4700 block of Waynesfield Jamestown Road

3900 block of Shawnee Trail

Interim Fire Marshall Jeff A. Hussey says fireworks are very dangerous and can get into the wrong hands.

“It is extremely dangerous for an unlicensed individual to have possession of commercial grade fireworks,” Hussey said. “These explosives are incredibly unstable, and I truly believe we were able to avert a potential tragedy here.”

Officials issued and served search warrants Thursday evening.