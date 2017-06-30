Ohio Secretary Jon Husted will not allow federal intervention in our state

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted issued a statement about registration information Friday.

Secretary Husted said that information like social security numbers and Ohio drivers license numbers will not be publicly available.

Voter registration is public record and is available online.

Secretary Husted said he does not want federal intervention in the state of Ohio.

Secretary Husted said in his statement, “In responding to the Commission, we will have ideas on how the federal government can better support states in running elections. However, we will make it clear that we do not want any federal intervention in our state’s right and responsibility to conduct elections.”

You can read the full statement on his Facebook Page:

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s