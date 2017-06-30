Ohio Secretary Jon Husted will not allow federal intervention in our state

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted issued a statement about registration information Friday.

Secretary Husted said that information like social security numbers and Ohio drivers license numbers will not be publicly available.

Voter registration is public record and is available online.

Secretary Husted said he does not want federal intervention in the state of Ohio.

Secretary Husted said in his statement, “In responding to the Commission, we will have ideas on how the federal government can better support states in running elections. However, we will make it clear that we do not want any federal intervention in our state’s right and responsibility to conduct elections.”

You can read the full statement on his Facebook Page: