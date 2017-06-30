Police: Rocks thrown at a mobile home on a construction site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A caller told police Thursday about a property damage incident on the 200 block of Homewood Avenue.

The person that called police said he saw four juveniles threw rocks through windows at mobile home on a construction site.

The mobile home was acting as an office space on the construction site.

When policed arrived at the scene, no one was there.

Police saw five windows broken but they did not see anyone trying to get inside the mobile home.

The caller said he saw the juveniles at a park close by but when police went to look, no one was there.