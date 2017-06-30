Police: Woman hits sister with car after argument

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An argument between sisters turned violent at a Dayton apartment complex on Thursday.

Police responded to a call about a person being hit by a car in the 3800 block of Lakebend Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who claimed her sister had hit her with a car.

The woman said she was in her apartment when she began arguing with her sister.

That argument continued outside and escalated, with the woman’s sister allegedly trying to run her over twice with a car.

The woman says she tried to get her sister out of the car, before finally being hit be the vehicle. The woman’s leg was pinned against the parking lot.

By the time police arrived, the woman’s sister had left the scene in the car.

Police say the property manager at the apartment complex confirmed the woman’s story.

The incident is under investigation.

 

 

 

 

