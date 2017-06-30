Prosecuting Attorney’s Office: Woman indicted on charges in connection with a large fight

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/ Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Cierra Eubanks has been indicted on charges in connection with a large fight between
two groups.

The incident happened early Wednesday, June 21 when two groups of people planned to watch a fight between two women near Kemp Elementary School.

When police arrived, they found three victims who were stabbed or shot and four other victims showed up at an area hospital with similar injuries.

Police were able to identify Eubanks as the person who had used a knife during the attacks.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Eubanks on charges of felonious assault.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 13.

The investigation of this case is still on-going.

READ MORE: Multiple people treated for gunshot and stab wounds

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s