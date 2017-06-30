Prosecuting Attorney’s Office: Woman indicted on charges in connection with a large fight

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Cierra Eubanks has been indicted on charges in connection with a large fight between

two groups.

The incident happened early Wednesday, June 21 when two groups of people planned to watch a fight between two women near Kemp Elementary School.

When police arrived, they found three victims who were stabbed or shot and four other victims showed up at an area hospital with similar injuries.

Police were able to identify Eubanks as the person who had used a knife during the attacks.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Eubanks on charges of felonious assault.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 13.

The investigation of this case is still on-going.

