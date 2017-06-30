Record-breaking number of Americans traveling for July 4th

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re planning to hit the road or take to the skies between June 30th and July 4th, you’ll have plenty of company. AAA expects the holiday travel to be historic.

A record-breaking 44.2 million Americans plan to travel at least 50 miles from home, according to AAA’s economic forecasting and research.

At a Dayton gas station, travelers were filling up before leaving town Friday afternoon. Troy native Cody Hill planned to spend his time off with family and friends in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“Maybe go fishing, do a little camping, check out some homes and apartments down there because I plan on moving down there,” Hill said of his holiday plans. “So it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Before the fun, drivers can expect gridlock. The majority of travelers are expected to be driving to their destination.

In Ohio, 1.6 million drivers plan to take the highway, AAA said.

Hill said he was encouraged to take the 5 hour drive from Troy to Bowling Green because of dropping fuel prices.

“I’m definitely paying attention to the gas prices because I like to fill up when it’s getting really low like this before it jumps right back up,” Hill said.

AAA public affairs manager Cindy Antrican added that many Americans are optimistic about the country’s current economy. She said traveler confidence also translates to air travel.

“I think in addition to busy, busy roadways, you’re also going to see busy airports,” she said. “People need to be prepared for longer lines than possibly what they’re used to.”

In its study, AAA also urged travelers to keep safety in mind before, during and after their travels. It said families should do a bumper to bumper check on vehicles and plan ahead for emergencies and delays.