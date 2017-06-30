Red Cross shares safety tips about Fourth of July festivities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Cross wants everyone to be safe this holiday weekend.

Everyone can get wrapped up into the festivities without thinking about safety.

Here are some safety tips about grilling and fireworks for the weekend:

Grilling Safety Tips

Always supervise the grill when in use and keep everyone away, including pets.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, trees or anything else that could catch fire.

Never add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Keep a fireproof pan under the grill to catch any falling ash or grease.

Fireworks Safety Tips

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Do not re-light used fireworks

Never give fireworks to small children.

Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.