Two in freeway plane crash have traumatic injuries

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) -A fire official says a plane that crashed on a Southern California freeway clipped a car as it crashed but the driver wasn’t seriously injured.

Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz tells KCBS-TV that Cessna 310 aircraft clipped the car as it crashed Friday morning on Interstate 405 near John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa. He says the driver of the car suffered a “bruised elbow.”

Kurtz says there were two people — a man and a woman in their 50s and 60s — aboard the plane when it crashed. He says both were pulled from the fiery wreckage and were taken to a hospital with “traumatic injuries.”

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane crashed just short of an airport runway.

John Wayne Airport says its airfield is closed to arrivals.