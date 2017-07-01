A wet start to July overnight, but some sun by this afternoon.

After showers and storms overnight lots of morning low clouds have spread into the area. By later this afternoon, high pressure will help to erode these clouds and mix in some sunshine. There is still a chance of a few pop up showers or storms.

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to mix with afternoon sun, warm and humid, chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 82

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and mild. Low 64

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and a little less humid. High 85

The rain chance will drop for Sunday and Monday. There will be a slight chance of a late day thunderstorm Monday. However, for Independence Day next Tuesday, it looks like a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.