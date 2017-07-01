Siri homers twice in Dragons 8-1 win over TinCaps

Dayton, Ohio—Jose Siri blasted two home runs and Tony Santillan fired five scoreless innings to lead the Dayton Dragons to an 8-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday night. The Dragons connected on a season-high four home runs in the game.

Siri had three hits and drove in three runs as he increased his home run total to 11 on the season. John Sansone belted his seventh home run, a solo shot that got the scoring started in the second inning, and Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run homer, his sixth of the year.

Santillan (5-3) featured a slider that topped 90 mph and a fastball that was reaching 97-98 as he struck out eight batters while walking three over five innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits, all singles.

Dragons reliever Alfredo Mena made his first appearance with the club and fired two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one. Patrick Riehl gave up an unearned run in the eighth and Aaron Fossas worked the final inning and one-third. The three Dragons relievers did not allow a hit over the final four innings of the game.

The Dragons finished with 13 hits. Siri and Taylor Trammell each had three. Stephenson, Sansone, and Bruce Yari had two.

The Dragons have won two straight games and three of their last four.

The Dragons (4-6, 45-35) host the TinCaps (7-3, 33-47) again on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the third game of the four game series. Andrew Jordan (3-5, 4.58) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne's Reggie Lawson (5.13).

On Sunday, the Dayton Philharmonic Vocal Ensemble will sing the National Anthem prior to the game. Music and ballpark favorites will be performed by Dragons organist Jimmy Keys throughout the afternoon. Emergency vehicles will be parked on the plaza as part of Kettering Health Network Public Safety Day.

Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26). All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

