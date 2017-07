DAYTON – An 18-year-old was killed after being hit by a car in Dayton Saturday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the teen as Ahman Wallace, 18, of Dayton. They say Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was hit near the intersection of N. Main St. and W. Shadyside Drive just before 1 a.m.

Police say no arrests have been made, but according to witnesses, a white Chevy vehicle was seen driving away after Wallace was hit.