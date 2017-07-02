Cozart voted-in as NL All Star shortstop

MLB, New York – The 2017 American League and National League All-Star starters were unveiled Sunday evening.

For the third consecutive season, the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot was conducted exclusively online. The AL All-Star Team has nine elected starters via the fan balloting program, while the NL All-Star Team has eight fan-elected starters.

Rounding out the National League infield at will be Reds shortstop Zack Cozart, who received 2,466,143 votes to finish ahead of 2016 NL Rookie of the Year Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers (2,380,026). Cozart, an All-Star for the first time in his seven-year career, becomes the third Reds shortstop to earn a fan election, joining Dave Concepcion (1975-77, 1981-82) and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin (1993, 1996-97, 1999-2000). The 31-year-old Cozart is batting .323 on the season with nine home runs, 33 RBI, 16 doubles and five triples.

Also representing the Reds in Miami will be Joey Votto. As a reserve player, the Reds first baseman is an All-Star for the fifth time.

The 88th Midsummer Classicwill take place on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park.