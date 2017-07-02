Fatal crash under investigation in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are investigating a fatal crash in Darke County.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Hogpath Road just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According authorities, a Ford Taurus failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. The impact caused both vehicles to go off the road. The Taurus struck a utility pole and a group of trees before coming to a stop. The Silverado ended up on its side.

The driver of the Taurus died at the scene. The driver of the Silverado suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.

The accident is under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.