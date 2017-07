Today will not be as humid as it was on Saturday and there will be more sunshine.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and a little less humid. High near 84

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. A spotty shower or storm possible, mainly north. Low 65

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Very humid. Chance of a late day shower or storm. High 86

On the Fourth of July it will be seasonably warm and humid. Later in the day there is a chance of a few showers and storms that may impact area fireworks displays.