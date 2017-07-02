Rapper held on unrelated charges after Little Rock shooting

Associated Press Published:
This Sunday, July 2, 2017 photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff shows Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes, who was arrested in Alabama early Sunday, a day after a shooting at one of his concerts in Little Rock, Ark., the U.S. Marshal Service said. (Jefferson County Sheriff via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A rapper whose concert in Little Rock was the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured was arrested early Sunday on unrelated charges, authorities said.

Ricky Hampton, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Forrest City, Arkansas, police in Little Rock said on Twitter. No arrests have been made in the shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock, which police have said they believe stemmed from a dispute in the crowd and may be gang-related.

The U.S. Marshal Service said Hampton and another man were arrested at the Side Effects Club in Birmingham, where Hampton was performing. The Marshal Service says the men were arrested on a “fugitive from justice” warrant.

Hampton was performing at the Power Ultra Lounge when gunfire broke out early Sunday. Twenty-five people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were hurt.

A message was posted on the rapper’s Facebook page Saturday offered thoughts and prayers for those injured: “THE VIOLENCE IS NOT FOR THE CLUB PEOPLE. WE ALL COME WITH 1 MOTIVE AT THE END OF THE DAY, AND THATS TO HAVE FUN.”

The volley of gunfire inside the Power Ultra Lounge came so fast that investigators believe multiple people had to have been involved. Police Chief Kenton Buckner credited quick work by first responders for there being no fatalities.

Courtney Swanigan, 23, told The Associated Press that when the gunfire rang out, “I just closed my eyes, got down on the ground and put my hands on my head.”

City officials said they would move Monday to shut down the club under a “criminal abatement” program. State regulators suspended the club’s liquor license Saturday, and a representative for the landlord’s office later posted an eviction notice on a door to the club. The notice stated that the club must move out of the property within three days “due to your failure to maintain the premises in a safe condition.”

Mayor Mark Stodola said the city must “keep guns out of the hands of the wrong people” and suggested that people refuse to patronize clubs that seem to promote violence. Material advertising the concert by Tennessee rapper Finese 2Tymes showed a man pointing a gun at a camera.

“A promotional video with a gun on the front cover inviting people to a concert … should also be totally unacceptable in our community,” the mayor said.

