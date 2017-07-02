Siri leads Dragons to third straight win

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton’s Jose Siri drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-run single in the sixth inning and then made a game-saving defensive gem in the ninth to lead the Dragons to a 5-4 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons have won the first three games in the series and will try for a sweep on Monday night.

With the Dragons leading 5-4 in the ninth inning, Fort Wayne’s Marcus Greene Jr. doubled with one out to put the tying run in scoring position. The next batter, Rod Boykin, hit a looping fly ball toward the right field line. Siri sprinted to his left and made a sliding catch of Boykin’s drive, got to his feet, and fired a perfect throw to second base to double off pinch runner Nate Easley to end the game.

The Dragons trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth when Siri came to the plate with runners at second and third and two outs. Siri sent a fly ball to right field that Fort Wayne outfielder Jack Suwinski moved to his left and made a lunging try for, but the ball fell just in front of his glove for a hit as both runs scored to give the Dragons the lead.

Fort Wayne scored single runs in the first and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead before the Dragons tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run home run by Kevin Franklin. The Dragons took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Taylor Trammell scored all the way from first base on a single to left field by Tyler Stephenson. Trammell was running on the pitch and the TinCaps expected him to stop at third, but when the throw from Boykin, the left fielder, came into second base, Trammell rounded third and beat the relay throw to the plate.

Fort Wayne regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Buddy Reed hit a home run to right field to tie the game and the next batter, Fernando Tatis, delivered an inside-the-park home run off the center field fence to give the TinCaps a 4-3 lead, setting the stage for Siri’s heroics.

The Dragons finished with only six hits. Franklin was 2 for 3 with his first home run of the season. Siri’s two-run single extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games, the longest of the year for a Dayton player.

Dragons reliever Joel Kuhnel (1-3) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win. Jesse Adams pitched the ninth for his first save.

The Dragons have won three straight games for the first time May 18-20. They will try for their third sweep in 2017 of a four-game home series on Monday.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-6, 46-35) host the TinCaps (7-4, 33-48) on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the series finale. Ty Boyles (4-2, 4.08), who tossed a nine-inning shutout in his last outing, will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Ronald Bolanos (2-1, 4.11).