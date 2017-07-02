Springfield man hit and killed by car in Madison County

MADISON CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Somerford Township Saturday.

It happened around 11:57am on State Route 56.

Troopers with the West Jefferson post of the State Patrol say 24-year-old Sue Morrison was headed northbound on State Route 56 when she failed to maintain a clear distance and struck a dump truck partially parked in the roadway.

She then struck a pick up truck before hitting 51-year-old David Lynch, of Springfield.

Lynch was directing traffic around the two dump trucks parked in the roadway when the crash occurred.

Lynch was taken to Madison Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Morrison wasn’t seriously injured and wasn’t treated at the scene. Alcohol and drugs aren’t considered factors in the crash.