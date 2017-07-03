11 traffic deaths over holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Monday there have been 11 traffic deaths across the state this July 4th weekend.

OSP says that number is provisional and will be updated each morning. The final report will be available in a final report expected to be released later in the week.

Law Enforcement reminds drivers to drive sober and wear seatbelts.

An OVI checkpoint is scheduled Monday night in Jefferson Township.

Officials say the exact location of the checkpoint will be released that morning.

Sergeant Flagg says the location of the checkpoint is based on statistical data.