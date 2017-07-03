50,000+ people attend Lights in Flight Fireworks Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people filled the streets for a special spectacle they say is unlike any fireworks show around.

“It’s huge,” Janelle Oren said. “It’s usually really very impressive.”

Because of high water levels on the Great Miami River, no one was allowed near the river banks making for a tight squeeze.

“We have to get our prime real estate,” Tinita Cole. “It’s what’s we call our condo so we don’t have too many people surrounding us.”

Tinita Cole and her friend Karen have been coming to festival for over a decade. She says every year she comes prepared.

“Bring your own blankets,” Cole said. “Bring your own water and bring you some snacks and some money for the extra food.”

Police made two arrests related to fighting. One woman was injured and sent to the hospital after falling out of her wheelchair. She’s expected to be okay.

