A car wash demolition event brings talks of a new medical building

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car wash is getting wiped out of West Carrollton and a new building will take its place.

Sonny’s Auto Spa is set to be demolished Friday, July 7.

Officials from the Kettering Health Network, Montgomery County Commissioners and Land Bank and the city of West Carrollton will be at the Demo Bash.

There will be speakers at the event to talk about and to celebrate the final phase of the demolition project.

The Montgomery County Land Bank acquired the property last December and officials say about $176,800 is going to be used to take down the car wash.

After the demolition project is complete on July 10, officials say the Kettering Health Network will pick up the property and put up an new medical office building at this location.