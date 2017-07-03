A couple gets married in a weed dispensary

Mark and Anna Balfe-Taylor took their love to a new high by saying “I do” inside one of Las Vegas’s largest marijuana dispensaries.

The couple exchanged vows at the grove cultivation facility with mary jane plants as their witnesses. The two floated into their love affair after meeting in a yoga class and spending a year together.

Mark Balfe-Taylor says legalization of cannabis in the state of Nevada became an important issue to him after his father was put in jail because of marijuana.

“It’s about the freedom to have choice on a substance that is harmless if they want,” said Balfe-Taylor.