A Dayton Man is found guilty in connection to a shootout killing a child

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Isaiah T. Smith was found guilty for his part in a shootout that left a 13-month-old child dead.

On Thursday, January 14, 2016, there was a shootout between Isaiah Smith and Shawn D. Smith, Jr. in Dayton. During the exchange of gun fire, a 13-month-old was killed.

Shawn D. Smith, Jr. and Isaiah Smith were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury back in April 2016.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury found Isaiah Smith guilty on an involuntary manslaughter charge and and other charges Monday.

Isaiah Smith will be sentenced Monday, July 17.

Dontay King, who was also involved in this crime, pled guilty in April 2016 to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of having weapons under disability.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office press release, King will be sentenced at a later date.

