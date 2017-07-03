Abducted children found safe, suspect in custody in Illinois

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) —  Three children who were the subjects of a Sunday Amber Alert have been found safe, according to Anderson police. Police say they were found with their father, Blake Rindahl, in Roscoe, Illinois. They were taken into custody by Illinois State Police.

This all started around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Anderson police say they were called to a domestic situation at home on Highland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the children’s mother injured and her three kids gone.

She told police her husband, Blake Rindahl, had left with the kids. The mother had previously filed a protective order against him.

Authorities then issued an Amber Alert as the mother told police she believed her children were in extreme danger. Police say Rindahl was known to carry a weapon, so they considered him armed and dangerous.

Police say Blake Rindahl and the children’s mother are married. Online court records show that she had filed for a dissolution of marriage and custody of the kids last month.

Rindahl is preliminarily charged with domestic battery and strangulation for the incident involving the mother earlier in the day; however, he is expected to face additional charges.

Details of the initial Amber Alert can be found below:

Adyson Rindahl is a 2-year-old white female, 31 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown collar-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white polka-dot shirt and diaper.

Peyton Rindahl is a 2-year-old white female, 31 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown collar-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink halter top and diaper.

Jayden Rindahl is an 8-month-old white male, 27 inches tall, weighing 22 pounds, with blond curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

The children were last seen around 2 p.m. in Anderson. An Amber Alert was issued around 6:25 p.m., and authorities believed the children to be in extreme danger.

The Anderson Police Department believes the children were abducted by Blake Rindahl, 28, who’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 215 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a Silver 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora, with Minnesota Plate 399VED.

