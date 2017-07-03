Authorities try to ID hand bones found along SE Ohio river

MALTA, Ohio (AP) — The skeletal remains of a human hand have been found along a southeastern Ohio river, and authorities are trying to determine whether the discovery is connected to any missing-persons cases.

The Times Recorder in Zanesville reports that a man found the remains Friday while hunting arrowheads near a dam on the Muskingum River. That area is roughly 15 miles south of Zanesville and 60 miles southeast of Columbus.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched the area and also collected several unspecified items of interest.

The state crime lab is expected to conduct DNA testing and analyze the items for clues to help identify the remains. The sheriff’s office is investigating whether there might be a link to any missing person from surrounding areas.

