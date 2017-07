GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Greenville are investigating after a body was found near a creek Monday.

The body was found around 11:20 am Monday in the 100 block of East Water Street near the Greenville Creek.

Darke County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way and we will keep you updated as we learn more information.