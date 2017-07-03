Centerville city manager announces retirement

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A city official announced his retirement back in December of 2016.

Centerville City Manager Gregory B. Horn announced his retirement for July 5.

Horn started his job in 1992 just after plans for The Golf Club at Yankee Trace were in the works.

He also had other projects during his time as city manager like Cornerstone of Centerville and Miami Valley Hospital South, just to name a few.

Horn has served as the city manager for 25 years and in government for almost 41 years.

He also was the city manager in Tipp City and a village manager in Minerva, Ohio.

He is a past president of the of the Ohio City/County Management Association, the Dayton Area Manager’s Association and the

Centerville Rotary Club, and serves on numerous area boards and commissions.

Mayor Compton said City Council has initiated the search process and expects to have a new city manager on board by July of 2017.