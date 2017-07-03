Child pulled from pool still in hospital

By Published:

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A child pulled from a Clark County pool Saturday afternoon is still in the hospital Monday.

German Township Police say the call for help came around 1:00 pm Saturday.

The caller said a girl was found at the bottom of a backyard pool at a home in Penny Pike.

The girl was out of the pool when medics arrived, and police say she had a pulse and was breathing. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital by Careflight.

German Township Police are expected to give an update Monday on the child’s condition. 2 NEWS will be there and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

