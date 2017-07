NEW YORK (WDTN) – Competitors weigh in for the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Joey Chestnut has won the competition nine times in a row. Chestnut set a record of eating 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Miki Sudo also stood on the scale Monday. Sudo is trying to win for the fourth year in a row in the women’s division

The contest traditionally occurs on July 4.