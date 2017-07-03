Dragons complete four-game sweep of TinCaps

DAYTON, Ohio — John Sansone hit a solo home run and Jose Siri continued his hot hitting with two hits to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 4-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Monday night. The win gave the Dragons a sweep of the four-game series and improved their second half record to 6-6.

The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Tyler Stephenson opened the frame by drawing a walk and went to second on Bruce Yari’s single to right. Kevin Franklin followed with a double to the center field fence to drive in Stephenson and move Yari to third. Hector Vargas delivered a sacrifice fly to bring in Yari and make it 2-0.

Fort Wayne’s Hudson Potts belted a solo home run in the top of the fourth to make it 2-1, but Dayton’s John Sansone answered with a homer leading off the bottom of the fourth to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead. The home run by Sansone was his eighth of the season and his fourth in his last 14 games. The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Jose Siri singled, stole second, and scored on Taylor Trammell’s two-out single to make it 4-1.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the eighth but Aaron Fossas came on to pitch a perfect ninth inning, striking out the last two batters of the game, to close out the Dragons win and series sweep.

Dragons starting pitcher Ty Boyles, coming off a nine-inning shutout in his last start, pitched well again. He worked six innings, allowing just one run on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Boyles earned the win and improved to 5-2.

Reliever Lucas Benenati worked a perfect seventh inning for the Dragons. Alfredo Mena pitched the eighth and allowed one run while striking out three. Fossas earned his third save with the 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Siri was 2 for 4 with a run scored and a stolen base as he extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games, the longest of the year for a Dayton player. Yari also had two hits for Dayton.

The Dragons four-game series sweep was their third of the season, all at home. They improved their home record for the year to 30-14.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-6, 47-35) travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky to meet the Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-7, 36-43) in a three-game series starting Tuesday. All three games in the series will start at 7:35 p.m. (EDT). Wennington Romero (3-5, 4.15) will start for the Dragons on Tuesday against Bowling Green’s Willy Ortiz (2-1, 5.54).

The next Dragons home game is Friday, July 7 when they open a four-game series against the South Bend Cubs at Fifth Third Field.