Food of Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With over hundred food vendors at red white and boom, you’re sure to satisfy your palate.

“The first thing I ever got at Schmidt’s was the creampuffs and they taste almost just like the ones I used to get it home from a small town outside of Frankfurt,” Said Regina Merton.

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus and Restaurant has been serving up creampuffs and Bahama Mama sausages at red white and boom for over 30 years.

“We have customers when they were just starting out their families would come here, they would still seek us out but now they bring their grandchildren,” said Carla Epler.

People here say this German eatery is a boom favorite, especially the Bahama Mamas.

“It’s spicy, it’s juicy. Real German food,” said Ken Shepherd.

Vendors from as far away as North Carolina are part of the food lineup this year.

Central Ohio-based Fun’l Frenzy promises the best funnel cakes and deep fried Oreos of all. Funnel cakes are topped with honey, powdered sugar, strawberries, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Lancaster’s Pizza Cottage has a food truck set up near Civic Center and Main. They have cheese and pepperoni pizza, cold drinks and ice cream. They expect to go through more than 200 whole pizzas.

Don’t forget about other fair favorites, like giant turkey legs, chicken and gyros.